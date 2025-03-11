Remembering Ben Dillon

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Ben Dillon. Ben, our dedicated marketing and communications manager, passed away the morning of March 4, 2025 after a sudden and intense battle with cancer.

There are no words to fully express the depth of our sorrow. Ben was a bright light in our department—a colleague whose generosity, compassion, and kindness touched every student, faculty member, and staff person he encountered. His presence was felt in every aspect of our work, from the care he put into promoting our productions, to his incredible photography skills, to the warmth with which he supported our community. His thoughtful and creative approach to storytelling helped amplify the voices of our artists and scholars, ensuring that their work resonated far beyond our campus.

Ben was not only an integral part of TDPS but also a touchstone in the communications community at Berkeley. He was widely recognized as one of the campus’s most talented Open Berkeley users, bringing a sharp eye and expert hand to the university’s website platform. His leadership extended beyond our department—he was a valued member of the campus rebrand committee, where his insights helped shape Berkeley’s evolving identity. His expertise, generosity, and collaborative spirit made him a trusted colleague and mentor to so many across the university.

Before joining TDPS, Ben’s career reflected his deep commitment to public service, history, and the arts. His work as a communications coordinator, community relations specialist, and AmeriCorps member exemplified his dedication to connecting people and fostering meaningful dialogue. His passion for photography and design infused our department with beauty and creativity.

As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also celebrate the incredible person Ben was. We invite all who knew him to take comfort in one another, to share memories, and to lean on our community in this time of grief.

Remembering Ben

The department is leaving a ghost light at Ben’s desk. There are cards and pens. People are welcome you to come by and pen a note to post on his whiteboard. We will share these with Ben’s family.



Below are other ways you can celebrate Ben and support his family: